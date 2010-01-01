Home
      A message to our dental professional community

      Our mission to improve lives has never had greater meaning. Along with facing new challenges of continuing to provide patient care, you need to find ways to care for yourself and those around you.

       

      Philips is here to support you as a dental professional. 

      Listening to your needs, helping you empower patients to practice healthy routines and habits, and offering a platform for continuing education and to exchange insights with your fellow dental professionals.

       

      The way we take care of one another might be changing but we know your heart is right where it has always been: with those who need you most.

       

      Together, we make life better.

      Support the home care needs of your patients

      Download these helpful educational materials and share them with your patients via email and social media (with the assets provided) to help them maintain healthy habits at home.
      Printed materials
      Downloadable social assets
      Downloadable email assets
      connect with us on social media

      Connect with us on social media

      Our social feeds are a great way to stay up to date on news and resources and to be inspired by your fellow dental professionals. 

      Join us on Instagram >

      Join us on LinkedIn >

      covid 19 news

      News

      Learn how Philips is responding to COVID-19 and explore our relevant solutions and services.
      patient avatar
      Not a dental professional?
      looking for an idea icon

      Looking for marketing ideas or resources?

      Call (800) 422-9448.
