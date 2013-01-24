Home
    Practice building
    Maximizing practice revenue

    What makes a dental practice truly thrive in any economy? Dental economics expert Gary Takacs shares his strategies for building a high-performance practice.
    Dispensing Philips Sonicare

    It’s a constant challenge to keep patients motivated to be consistent with their oral health habits between visits. By dispensing Philips Sonicare, your patients leave with everything they need to act on your recommendation. You can easily order products online and create special promotions that include products and services, like whitening or deep cleaning, for one price.
    With your whitening or dispensing program in place, now it’s time to let your patients know about your new offerings. Review our list of ideas for enticing both new and existing patients. We also have valuable tips for leveraging social media and daily deals programs like Groupon.

