    Professional education
    We’re as passionate about the oral health of your patients as you are. Here, you’ll find the tools and resources you need to grow your knowledge base, and in turn, improve the oral health and overall wellbeing of your patients.

    Philips Oral Healthcare
    continuing education courses


    Philips Oral Healthcare offers online continuing dental education courses on a variety of topics ranging from abuse and neglect to esthetics to pediatric dentistry. To help keep you up-to-date and informed, visit the Philips Resource Library or Philips Oral Healthcare Interactive Online Learning for access to live and on-demand courses.
    Philips Zoom training

    Philips Zoom training


    From setting up your new Philips Zoom system to your marketing materials, our online training portal has everything you need to inform and educate your staff. Tutorials walk you through every step of the treatment and include sectional quizzes as you work towards Philips Zoom Certification. The portal is available 24 hours a day, so you can train when it’s most convenient for you.
    Training videos

    Training videos


    Learn valuable strategies for recommending products and treatments in a way that directly connects with each patient’s unique needs and preferences. Everyone on your team will benefit from watching these brief how-to videos.
    Clinical studies

    Clinical studies


    Rigorous processes ensure that every new product from Philips Oral Healthcare will deliver on its promise to provide superior results. The clinical validation of our products has been the foundation of our strong support from both dental professionals and patients alike.

    Visit our Patient resources page for materials you can keep on hand at your office.
