With ComfortGel Blue, we’ve minimized pressure points, reduced noise, and redirected exhalation air flow away from the bed partner. Enhancements that may help to create a better patient experience and encourage greater compliance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Works together with the thin, form-fitting outer silicone membrane to create an effective, self-adjusting seal. Not only does our blue gel provide extra stability, it is thinner and lighter than ever before.
Resistance Control
Resistance Control for optimum PAP therapy
ComfortGel Blue was designed to take full advantage of the Philips Respironics System One Resistance Control. Working together, the device recognizes when adjustments in therapy are required and carries out these adjustments.
Premium forehead pad
Premium forehead pad improves comfort and fit
This redesigned forehead cushion reduces pressure points for a more comfortable experience.
Angled exhalation ports
Angled exhalation ports direct air away from bed partner
The lower profile exhalation port with integrated swivel quietly redirects air flow. Now your patients and their bedmates can enjoy a better night's sleep.
Premium headgear
Premium headgear makes fitting and adjustment a snap
Our one-size-fits-most headgear has EZ Peel tabs and ball-and-socket attachment. It adjusts easily in four places for a secure, custom fit.
StabilitySelector
StabilitySelector for proper seal and fit
Raise and lower the mask to find the right angle, seal and fit for your patient.
Silicone Comfort Flap
Silicone Comfort Flap improves seal
The flap increases comfort, improves mask seal and can be removed for easy cleaning.
