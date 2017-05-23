Amara Full face mask

With the addition of a gel cushion option, Philips Respironics has made the ingeniously-simple Amara face mask even more brilliant. Your patients can now choose the type of comfort they prefer in their cushion with gel or silicone options.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Amara silicone for an exceptionally light mask
Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
Interchangeable cushions reduce inventory
Simple design for the right fit
Lightweight minimal footprint frame is smaller and lighter
One-click cushion assembly reduces pressure points
