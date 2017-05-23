Wisp Minimal contact nasal mask

Wisp combines the performance and comfort of a nasal mask with the aesthetic elegance of a pillows mask. With its minimally invasive design and superior seal, Wisp delivers the comfort and performance your patients deserve.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Wisp provides patients with a better quality of sleep over the leading pillows and nasal masks thanks to its soft and comfortable design.
Compact design
Compact design delivers a natural fit
The compact design comfortably fits more than 98% of patients. Wisp offers the performance of a nasal mask with the style of a nasal pillows mask.
Open field of vision
Open field of vision so patients can enjoy normal activities
Thanks to the open field of vision, your patients can read, watch TV, and even wear glasses before they go to sleep.
Click fit headgear
Click fit headgear for easy adjustment
The Wisp headgear is easy to adjust with simple clips.
Contemporary frame options
Contemporary frame options to fit your patient's style
Choose from an attractive clear frame and a reversible fabric frame — one side is soft, cushioned suedette, the other is silky sateen.
Minimal parts
Minimal parts - easy to use and clean
Wisp is designed with few parts, making it easy to use and clean. Create the right solution for your patients by choosing from the three cushion sizes included in the package.
Magnetic clip accessory for enhanced ease of use
The easy-to-use Wisp magnetic headgear clip is an accessory part that can be retrofitted to existing Wisp masks. It can replace the standard headgear clip to enhance ease of use for patients with limited dexterity.
Tip-of-the-nose cushion design
Tip-of-the-nose cushion design forms exceptional seal
Your patients experience minimal contact and an exceptional seal thanks to our patented "tip-of-the-nose" cushion design and auto seal groove.
