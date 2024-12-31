Registration for affected CPAP and BiPAP devices in the US and Canada closed on December 31, 2024. The Patient Portal will remain open for registered US patients until June 30, 2025. Learn More >
Wisp Nasal Mask is designed to be comfortable for people who breathe through their nose while sleeping. Wisp features a unique, compact design created for maximum comfort. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.
The Philips Respironics DreamStation systems deliver positive airway pressure therapy for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in spontaneously breathing patients weighing over 30 kg (66 lbs). It is for use in the home or hospital/institutional environment.
Wisp pediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design to fit the unique needs of children. It features a child-friendly fabric pattern, a modified cushion shape, a Leak Correction Dial that lets parents and caregivers adjust the mask without removing it, and a suite of family support tools to help provide a positive therapy experience. The Wisp Pediatric Nasal Mask is temporarily being manufactured without brown spots on the mask frame due to a supply chain issue. This does not impact the quality and performance of the mask.
