Wisp pediatric

Wisp pediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design to fit the unique needs of children. It features a child-friendly fabric pattern, a modified cushion shape, a Leak Correction Dial that lets parents and caregivers adjust the mask without removing it, and a suite of family support tools to help provide a positive therapy experience. The Wisp Pediatric Nasal Mask is temporarily being manufactured without brown spots on the mask frame due to a supply chain issue. This does not impact the quality and performance of the mask.

View product