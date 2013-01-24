Home
Wisp pediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design to fit the unique needs of children. It features a child-friendly fabric pattern, a modified cushion shape, a Leak Correction Dial that lets parents and caregivers adjust the mask without removing it, and a suite of family support tools to help provide a positive therapy experience.

Wisp pediatric nasal mask part numbers
Fit pack with 3 cushion sizes
  • 1104953
Replacement parts
Headgear
  • 1104973
Elbow/tube with cover
  • 1104977
Small cushions (SCS)
  • 1104969
Medium cushions (SCM)
  • 1104970
Large cushions (SCL)
  • 1104971
Wisp youth nasal mask part numbers
Fit pack with 3 cushion sizes
  • 1109298

