Wisp pediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design to fit the unique needs of children. It features a child-friendly fabric pattern, a modified cushion shape, a Leak Correction Dial that lets parents and caregivers adjust the mask without removing it, and a suite of family support tools to help provide a positive therapy experience.
|Fit pack with 3 cushion sizes
|
|Headgear
|
|Elbow/tube with cover
|
|Small cushions (SCS)
|
|Medium cushions (SCM)
|
|Large cushions (SCL)
|
|