Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Marketing
    Downloadable marketing materials

    Downloadable marketing materials

     

    With our premade materials and customizable counter cards, it’s simple to effectively promote Philips Sonicare and Philips Zoom to your patients. Just download a PDF, add your logo and any special offer information, print and display in your office.
    Resource library
    Digital toolkit

    Digital toolkit

     

    Create your own advertising or marketing materials by using the most current and brand-approved Philips Sonicare and Philips Zoom product images, lifestyle images, logos and banners. For custom requests, contact your sales representative.
    Read more
    More promotional ideas can be found on our Practice Building page.
    Practice Building
    Up to date Icon

    Keep me informed about news & updates

    Sign me up
    Dental professionals Icon

    Looking for our consumer site?

    Go to consumer site
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us