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2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • To replace your current two-part filter.
  • To replace your current two-part filter.

Discontinued

Avance CollectionTwo-part filter for clear juice

CP9793

To replace your current two-part filter.
Use the black two-part filter for clear juice.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Masticating juicer

HR1933/34

Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Masticating juicer

HR1897/34

To replace your current two-part filter.

  • black

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