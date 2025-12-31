2 year warranty
Discontinued
12258VPB1
Type of lamp: H1
12 V,55 W
Up to 60% more vision
Ultra resistant car lamp
Number of bulbs: 1
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
Reviews