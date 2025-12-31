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  • Xenon Standard HID
  • Xenon Standard HID
  • Xenon Standard HID
  • Xenon Standard HID
  • Xenon Standard HID
  • Xenon Standard HID

Xenon StandardAutomotive Headlight

85122C1

Xenon Standard HID
Philips is the world leader and innovator in the design, development, and production of Xenon HID lighting. Delivering 200% more light, with 50% energy saving Xenon HID lights deliver twice as much light but consume less power.
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Xenon safety

Xenon Standard HID

  • Type of lamp: D2S

  • 85 V,35 W

  • 35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.

Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen bulbs