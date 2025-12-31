2 year warranty
85122C1
Type of lamp: D2S
85 V,35 W
35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Reviews
Compared to standard halogen bulbs