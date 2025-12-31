2 year warranty
ADD5913WH/37
Large 4.8L effective capacity
Great-Tasting Water on Demand
Battery-powered filtration
Long-lasting battery
Usage-based filter monitoring
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Certified to reduce Chlorine according to ANSI/ NSF standard 42, particulate class II. Certified to reduce Lead and Mercury (PH6.5 and PH8.5) and Volatile Organic Compounds (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides) according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce chemicals PFOA and PFOS according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce pharmaceuticals Bisphenol A, Estrone, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Nonylphenol and Phenytoin according to ANSI/ NSF standard 401, Group 3. Certified to be constructed from lead-free components according to ANSI/ NSF standard 372.
Philips 20-cup offers optimal capacity with no wasted space, providing the same efficient volume. Perfect for big families.