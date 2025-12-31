PFAS Pro - filter cartridge ADD569

Certified to reduce Chlorine according to ANSI/ NSF standard 42, particulate class II. Certified to reduce Lead and Mercury (PH6.5 and PH8.5) and Volatile Organic Compounds (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides) according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce chemicals PFOA and PFOS according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce pharmaceuticals Bisphenol A, Estrone, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Nonylphenol and Phenytoin according to ANSI/ NSF standard 401, Group 3. Certified to be constructed from lead-free components according to ANSI/ NSF standard 372.