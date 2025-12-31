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2 year warranty

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  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water

NSF certified filtrationWater Dispenser (4.8L) - PFAS Pro

ADD5913WH/37

Enjoy better tasting water
NSF certified to reduce over 50 contaminants, including chlorine, metals, pesticides, herbicides, pharmaceuticals and (PFAS) chemicals.
See all benefits

Filters when you pour — not hours before

Enjoy better tasting water

  • Large 4.8L effective capacity

  • Great-Tasting Water on Demand

  • Battery-powered filtration

  • Long-lasting battery

  • Usage-based filter monitoring

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

PFAS Pro - filter cartridge ADD569

Certified to reduce Chlorine according to ANSI/ NSF standard 42, particulate class II. Certified to reduce Lead and Mercury (PH6.5 and PH8.5) and Volatile Organic Compounds (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides) according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce chemicals PFOA and PFOS according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce pharmaceuticals Bisphenol A, Estrone, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Nonylphenol and Phenytoin according to ANSI/ NSF standard 401, Group 3. Certified to be constructed from lead-free components according to ANSI/ NSF standard 372.

4.8L large volume water tank

Philips 20-cup offers optimal capacity with no wasted space, providing the same efficient volume. Perfect for big families.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 270.9 kB
  • 20 July 2026

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