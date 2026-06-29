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  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
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  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?

Discontinued

Baristina LatteEspresso machine

BAR400/00

4.8
| (20) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?
Pour in your favourite beans, swipe the handle, froth your milk the way you like it - and enjoy your cappuccino or latte. Baristina takes care of the espresso and milk foam, so you can simply appreciate a superb brew.
See all benefits

Then check out Baristina.

Love real cappuccinos and lattes. Hate the hassle?

  • Freshly ground beans and deliciously frothed milk give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste.

  • Lusciously thick froth, perfectly dense microfoam or just hot milk. Take your pick.

  • Just swipe the handle and choose your foam. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps, brews and froths.

  • Remove the portafilter. Take apart the wand. Rinse both. That's all - you're good to go!

  • Compact enough for any kitchen counter, powerful enough for barista-style coffee.

Fresh beans are best.

Fresh beans are best.

Freshly ground beans and deliciously frothed milk give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.

Choose your favourite foam

Choose your favourite foam

Lusciously thick froth, perfectly dense microfoam or just hot milk. At the press of a button. You can always choose your favourite milky drink. Pick between a Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato or Café au Lait. Simply turn the knob to your preferred froth setting and let the smart wand froth for you at the press of a button.

Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

Just swipe the handle. Choose your favourite foam and press the button for the wand. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee - and also froths. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your cappuccino or latte.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

20

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/06/2026

US

US

да мисля, че тоси продукт има бъдеще

приятна и елегантна форма, прави кафето бързо и страхотно на вкус, вкусът е уникален!! Определено трябва да си го купите!

This review was made for Baristina Latte BAR400/00 Espresso machine

Date of Use 2026-06-25

This review was made for Baristina Latte BAR400/00 Espresso machine

Date of Use 2026-06-25

25/06/2026

US

US

Good

👌 super good .excellent coffee and machine . Good time with my friends and family.

This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Black

This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Black

11/06/2026

US

US

Perfect for Enjoying Coffee Shop-Style Lattes

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I really enjoy using the Baristina Latte BAR400/00. It's very easy to use, and the coffee tastes great every time. The milk frother makes a smooth and creamy foam, perfect for lattes and cappuccinos. I also love its sleek design, which looks nice in my kitchen without taking up too much space. Cleaning is quick and simple, which is important for me as a busy woman. The only downside is that there could be more coffee options available. Overall, it's a convenient machine that delivers delicious drinks at home. I would definitely recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Milky White

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Milky White

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Disclaimers

  1. A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.

  2. Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.