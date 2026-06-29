2 year warranty
Discontinued
Freshly ground beans and deliciously frothed milk give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste.
Lusciously thick froth, perfectly dense microfoam or just hot milk. Take your pick.
Just swipe the handle and choose your foam. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps, brews and froths.
Remove the portafilter. Take apart the wand. Rinse both. That's all - you're good to go!
Compact enough for any kitchen counter, powerful enough for barista-style coffee.
Freshly ground beans and deliciously frothed milk give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.
Lusciously thick froth, perfectly dense microfoam or just hot milk. At the press of a button. You can always choose your favourite milky drink. Pick between a Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato or Café au Lait. Simply turn the knob to your preferred froth setting and let the smart wand froth for you at the press of a button.
Just swipe the handle. Choose your favourite foam and press the button for the wand. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee - and also froths. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your cappuccino or latte.
4.8
of 5
20
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
taysi
29/06/2026
US
да мисля, че тоси продукт има бъдеще
приятна и елегантна форма, прави кафето бързо и страхотно на вкус, вкусът е уникален!! Определено трябва да си го купите!
This review was made for Baristina Latte BAR400/00 Espresso machine
Date of Use 2026-06-25
This review was made for Baristina Latte BAR400/00 Espresso machine
Date of Use 2026-06-25
Ala7
25/06/2026
US
Good
👌 super good .excellent coffee and machine . Good time with my friends and family.
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Black
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Black
Katesom
11/06/2026
US
Perfect for Enjoying Coffee Shop-Style Lattes
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I really enjoy using the Baristina Latte BAR400/00. It's very easy to use, and the coffee tastes great every time. The milk frother makes a smooth and creamy foam, perfect for lattes and cappuccinos. I also love its sleek design, which looks nice in my kitchen without taking up too much space. Cleaning is quick and simple, which is important for me as a busy woman. The only downside is that there could be more coffee options available. Overall, it's a convenient machine that delivers delicious drinks at home. I would definitely recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Milky White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Milky White
A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.
Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.