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  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin

Lady Shaver Series 6000Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

BRL136/00

4.5
| (177) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin
See all benefits

A gentle shave for smooth skin

  • Floating single foil

  • 10-hr recharge

  • +4 accessory

A smooth and gentle shave

A smooth and gentle shave

Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort

Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***

Floating single foil for an even shave

Floating single foil for an even shave

The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

177

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

05/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

It is a good razor

I really like this razor is really nice. My husband got up for me for a Mother’s Day gift. Thank you for sending it so promptly.

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 8000 BRL159/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

Date of Use 2026-05-15

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 8000 BRL159/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

Date of Use 2026-05-15

03/03/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Slimmer and easy to hold

I really like the new lady shaver but really missing the guards that my other razor had, it was white and fit over the head of the razor. The new shaver is very fast and cuts close.

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 8000 BRL159/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 8000 BRL159/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

11/01/2026

US

US

Quiet and reliable.

It was easy to setup and use and was very quiet. The battery life was also very long. Additionally, it’s very gentle on skin although it can require multiple passes to remove all the hair.

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL127/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL127/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

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Disclaimers

  1. 74%, HUT Germany N=49, 2021

  2. HUT Germany N=49, 2021

  3. vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021