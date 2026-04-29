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2 year warranty
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Coffee
All series
Milk tube connector
Discontinued
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CP0158/01
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Replaceable part of the milk carafe..Compatible with Philips 4000 Series,Incanto Series,GranBaristo Series,PicoBaristo Series,EP Series;SM Series,Philips5000 Series.
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