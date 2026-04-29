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2 year warranty

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Avance Collection Pulp container

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionPulp container

CP9800

Avance Collection Pulp container

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore.

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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