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2 year warranty
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Cooking accessories
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Viva Collection Airfryer
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HD9904/00
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Philips Airfryer maximizes cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.
All (11)
Which Philips Airfryer accessory is compatible with which model?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
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