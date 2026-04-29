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Double Layer Rack with Skewers

Discontinued

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Double Layer Rack with Skewers

HD9905/00

Double Layer Rack with Skewers

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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