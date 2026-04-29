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Viva Collection Airfryer

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Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9925/00

Viva Collection Airfryer

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Manuals & Documentation

With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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