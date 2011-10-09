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  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ6/11

4
| (2) Reviews
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • Lift & Cut

  • 1 head

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

09/10/2011

US

US

More then I wanted!

A little more then I wanted to spend, but it has really met all my expectation!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ6/52 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ6/52 Shaving heads

10/10/2011

US

US

These blades do not last long enough

Since 1976, I have been using Norelco razors. As the years have gone by, I have noticed the quality has not been kept up to a high standard. Some years you have made the visual timers good, then you have made them less. The batteries have been good, then not so good. The engines, inside have been good, and not so good. You need to make the engines, make more RPM's, and the blades of stronger material, i.e., steel or a combination steel and tungstan or something that will keep the edge. My blades last 3 months, some times. The button to turn on/off needs to be positioned so it is not easily turned off/on while shaving. The button that opens/closes the blades needs to be made so it won't open while one is shaving, as the shavings will then go on the person's body.

This review was made for HQ6/11 shaving heads

This review was made for HQ6/11 shaving heads

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