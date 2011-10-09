2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ6/11
Lift & Cut
1 head
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
BillOBill
09/10/2011
US
More then I wanted!
A little more then I wanted to spend, but it has really met all my expectation!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ6/52 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ6/52 Shaving heads
Driskey
10/10/2011
US
These blades do not last long enough
Since 1976, I have been using Norelco razors. As the years have gone by, I have noticed the quality has not been kept up to a high standard. Some years you have made the visual timers good, then you have made them less. The batteries have been good, then not so good. The engines, inside have been good, and not so good. You need to make the engines, make more RPM's, and the blades of stronger material, i.e., steel or a combination steel and tungstan or something that will keep the edge. My blades last 3 months, some times. The button to turn on/off needs to be positioned so it is not easily turned off/on while shaving. The button that opens/closes the blades needs to be made so it won't open while one is shaving, as the shavings will then go on the person's body.
This review was made for HQ6/11 shaving heads
This review was made for HQ6/11 shaving heads