2 year warranty
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Frabrit
02/11/2011
US
Best model yet
I have been using "Philishave" electric shavers since I was 17, in 1957, in England. I have changed shaver (always Philips) every 7 years or so, since. I have used the product in all the 12 countries in which I have lived and worked. The only place I had any problems was in the 1960's in Trinidad, living in non airconditioned appartments, that humidity made shaving difficult. But I have enjoyed almost every model from the single head, thru the double heads and into the triple heads for 54 years, and I have NEVER changed from Philips. This latest is the best yet. It really shaves close'n'comfortable. J F B Texas, USA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Vitalifer
26/10/2011
US
Works great
Easy to use, cleans easy, recharges fast, blades last a long time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
TheTJStickU
05/11/2011
US
Simple, practical electric shaving value
This reliable shaver is easy to handle, including rinsing clean after each use. Its battery lasts at least 3 shaves between charges (and that's after 2 years), allowing me to use it about anywhere. Changing the heads is a minor engineering feat, becoming more challenging for my father, who bought me one just like he's used for years. Without the Philips online store, replacement head access is limited to a few big-box stores.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023