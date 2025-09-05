I received replacement nozzles for the Phillips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. I've been using this compact flosser with the replacement nozzles every night before brushing my teeth for over a week now, and it has worked great! The nozzle replacement pack comes with both a standard nozzle and comfort nozzle, but I've primarily been using the standard nozzle as I don't have very sensitive gums and feel as though it has given a deeper clean. I do feel as though the comfort nozzles do help give less pressure to the gums while using it. I like that they offer a 'combo' replacement pack of both standard and gentle nozzles, for families who may like to use the different options. As far as replacing the nozzles, it couldn't be easier! You simply just push the button to release the nozzle and pull it out, and then click the new one into place. When using the flosser to get hard to reach places, I am able to reach the nozzle even to my back molars and feel like it leaves between my teeth and gums feeling almost as clean as after a dental cleaning, which I didn't always get with normal flossing. The only thing that took me a couple days to get used to was the awkwardness of how to hold the flosser and angle the nozzle while using it, especially when cleaning my back teeth. However, once I got used to it, it wasn't much of an issue. Overall, I would definitely buy the replacement nozzles again!