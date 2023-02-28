Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Helps kids prevent cavities Helps kids prevent cavities Helps kids prevent cavities

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush

      HX3601/01

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Helps kids prevent cavities

      Help build healthy brushing habits with Sonicare for Kids. It’s safe and gentle on growing teeth and gums, and helps prevent cavities. Our special Design a Pet edition comes with fun stickers for kids to make it their own.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Sonicare For Kids

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      For Kids Design a Pet Edition
      - {discount-value}

      For Kids Design a Pet Edition

      Power toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Helps kids prevent cavities

      A fun way to build lifetime, healthy habits

      • Sonicare technology
      • Customizable stickers
      • Free Sonicare for Kids app
      Sonicare technology helps prevent cavities

      Sonicare technology helps prevent cavities

      Gentle pulsing action reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. So kids get the best possible clean while they are still learning to brush.

      Brush heads are specially designed for kids

      Brush heads are specially designed for kids

      The brush heads are specially designed to help kids get a thorough clean while they learn to brush. One compact brush head is included. Standard size heads sold separately.

      Create your own personal design with fun, reusable stickers

      Create your own personal design with fun, reusable stickers

      Special Design a Pet edition includes reusable stickers so kids can turn their toothbrush into new animal characters anytime. Let's make brushing a fun part of their day!

      SmarTimer and KidPacer keep kids brushing for 2 minutes

      SmarTimer and KidPacer keep kids brushing for 2 minutes

      Coach kids to build healthy habits. SmarTimer keeps them brushing for a full 2 minutes and KidPacer makes sure they switch to a new area of the mouth every 30 seconds.

      2 intensity settings for a gentle clean

      2 intensity settings for a gentle clean

      Developing teeth need extra protection. Choose between Gentle and Extra Gentle settings, with a rubberized brush head for a comfortable clean.

      Free Sonicare for Kids app coaches them to brush better

      Free Sonicare for Kids app coaches them to brush better

      Build healthy habits to last a lifetime. Our free Sonicare for Kids app supports kids as they brush twice a day for the full dentist-recommended 2 minutes and have fun doing it!

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Energy Consumption
        Standby without display <0.5 W

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White with Aqua Blue button

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 Sonicare for Kids Pet handle
        Brush heads
        1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Stickers
        2 pet themed sticker sheets
        Charger
        1 USB charger

      • Cleaning performance

        Timer
        SmarTimer and KidPacer

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • Sonicare for Kids handle
      • Sonicare for Kids Compact Brush Head
      • USB-C Charger
      • Pet stickers
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Get Your Welcome Gift of 15% Off


      Sign up to enjoy:

      15% off your first purchase at Philips.com

      Get free shipping on all orders over $25

      Access exclusive offers and sales

      Subscribe phone

      * This field is mandatory

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?
      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Best Online Shop 2024 award
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.