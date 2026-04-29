Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Power Flosser
All series
Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator
Discontinued
Support
HX3806/21
Available in
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User Manual - English
All (3)
What is the difference between the Power Flosser nozzles?
Why is there no power adapter included with the product?
Why is the Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser leaking water?
F1 Standard nozzleOral irrigator nozzle
F3 Quad Stream nozzleOral irrigator nozzle
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you