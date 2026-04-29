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Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

Discontinued

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Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000Oral Irrigator

HX3806/21

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

Discontinued

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 2.2 MB
  • 15 November 2023

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