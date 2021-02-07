ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EasyCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/02

4.6
| (683) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Better plaque removal
The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
See all benefits

The ultimate Sonicare toothbrush

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

683

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

07/02/2021

US

US

DENTIST RECOMMENDED THIS TOOTHBRUSH AND FLOSSER.

It has been a very good toothbrush for myself and my husband. We have had better dental appointments due to daily use. Love the timer.

Pros

EASE OF USE. CHANGING THE HEAD IS EASY.

Cons

NO CONS

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

23/01/2021

US

US

This product is easy to use.

I have used the Philips Sonicare since in became available years ago. My old one was slowing down, so I bought a new one. This toothbrush has help me keep my teeth bright and my mouth fresh. Easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

15/01/2021

US

US

The product has great features

Does a great job on my tooth Travels well Brush dries quickly

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush