2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
4.6
of 5
683
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Smithsandr
07/02/2021
US
DENTIST RECOMMENDED THIS TOOTHBRUSH AND FLOSSER.
It has been a very good toothbrush for myself and my husband. We have had better dental appointments due to daily use. Love the timer.
Pros
EASE OF USE. CHANGING THE HEAD IS EASY.
Cons
NO CONS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Decorator
23/01/2021
US
This product is easy to use.
I have used the Philips Sonicare since in became available years ago. My old one was slowing down, so I bought a new one. This toothbrush has help me keep my teeth bright and my mouth fresh. Easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Rjb123
15/01/2021
US
The product has great features
Does a great job on my tooth Travels well Brush dries quickly
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush