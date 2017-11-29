2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitizer
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
All-in-one sanitizing, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitizer helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*
4.4
of 5
310
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
1PLZ
29/11/2017
US
Part of promotion
Excellent toothbrush
I had one of the first Sonicare brushes in 1994 and enjoyed using that for yers. I am very impressed with the advancement in this new brush. Excellent cleaning and different setting that my husband can use, that are different than mine. My teeth feel really clean and smooth. My dental hygienist gave me a really good report that very little plaque was present. The small cabinet and UV liamp is great. A five star product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
gumby222
28/04/2017
US
Flexcare White
This product is amazing! My teeth feel so clean and fresh. My dentist told me to get one and brush 3X per day as I am a "plaque" former. I got one yesterday and can't wait to brush my teeth again! At first it makes your whole mouth tingle but it is a good tingle. I bought mine at Costco.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Jmar
11/12/2015
US
Verified buyer
Awesome toothbrush
Best toothbrush I have ever used. once you use a sonicare you never even think about using any other brand
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex