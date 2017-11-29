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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6982/10

4.4
| (310) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Advanced Cleaning
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.
See all benefits

Advanced Cleaning

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • UV brush head sanitizer

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

UV brush head Sanitizer - Cleaner brush, better oral health

All-in-one sanitizing, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitizer helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

310

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

29/11/2017

US

US

Excellent toothbrush

I had one of the first Sonicare brushes in 1994 and enjoyed using that for yers. I am very impressed with the advancement in this new brush. Excellent cleaning and different setting that my husband can use, that are different than mine. My teeth feel really clean and smooth. My dental hygienist gave me a really good report that very little plaque was present. The small cabinet and UV liamp is great. A five star product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

28/04/2017

US

US

Flexcare White

This product is amazing! My teeth feel so clean and fresh. My dentist told me to get one and brush 3X per day as I am a "plaque" former. I got one yesterday and can't wait to brush my teeth again! At first it makes your whole mouth tingle but it is a good tingle. I bought mine at Costco.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

11/12/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Awesome toothbrush

Best toothbrush I have ever used. once you use a sonicare you never even think about using any other brand

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex