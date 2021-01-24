2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8111/12
Rechargeable
w/ 1 nozzle
Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach
The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.
Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.
4.0
of 5
937
Reviews
slymouse
24/01/2021
US
Lasted almost 9 years!!
It really helps to get food from between your teeth. When it died, we couldn't wait to get another one.
Pros
really cleans between teeth
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Mel16
11/06/2019
US
Sonicare AirFloss
I love the Sonicare Airflosser. I often forget to floss, or just don't have time, but with the AirFloss it's easy! I like to fill the reservoir with mouthwash for an even fresher feeling. I feel like I do a much better job with the AirFlosser instead of regular floss. I told my dental hygienist I had the AirFloss and she recommended I use it every day, and it has made a huge difference when I get my teeth cleaned
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
SmilingCamille
04/05/2019
US
Easy to use, light, compact
I like this flosser. I take it with me so that I can floss after every meal. My dental cleaning appointments are much better now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Compared to manual toothbrushing alone