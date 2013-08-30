2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8181
Rechargeable
Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.
You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.
Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.
3.8
of 5
14
Reviews
Hony1
30/08/2013
US
This product is easy to use.
I have a Problem flossing, this is the next best thing to it and so much easier to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Ancy1
24/08/2013
US
Verified buyer
I love it! It makes flossing easy.
This is a great product. I have hated flossing all my life. I am using this product every single thing. The only thing I would say about it is there could be easier ways to make sure that that tips are being cleaned. Overall I love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Josephine
19/07/2013
US
Verified buyer
Much easier and pleasant to use thatn the alternative product.
This is my third product in less than a year. Let me explain. My dentist recommended it, and sold me my first one. It worked fine for a couple of months, then a problem occurred. Each time I would press, the toothbrush part snapped off and went all over the room. Your company was very, and sent me a new one. This one worked fine for about seven months. Now, when I press, nothing happens! It won't go on! I felt you probably wouldn't believe me, so I recycled that and purchased a new one. I see now that you have a 2 1/2-year guarantee. I hope my air flosser lasts that long. Thank you for your courtesy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss