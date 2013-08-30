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  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossSonicare AirFloss

HX8181

3.8
| (14) Reviews
An easier way to floss
If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.
See all benefits

Gently and effectively improves oral health

An easier way to floss

  • Rechargeable

Easy-to-fill reservoir

Easy-to-fill reservoir

Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.

Fits standard Sonicare chargers

Fits standard Sonicare chargers

You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.

Guidance tip for easy placement

Guidance tip for easy placement

Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

14

Reviews

30/08/2013

US

US

This product is easy to use.

I have a Problem flossing, this is the next best thing to it and so much easier to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

24/08/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

I love it! It makes flossing easy.

This is a great product. I have hated flossing all my life. I am using this product every single thing. The only thing I would say about it is there could be easier ways to make sure that that tips are being cleaned. Overall I love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

19/07/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Much easier and pleasant to use thatn the alternative product.

This is my third product in less than a year. Let me explain. My dentist recommended it, and sold me my first one. It worked fine for a couple of months, then a problem occurred. Each time I would press, the toothbrush part snapped off and went all over the room. Your company was very, and sent me a new one. This one worked fine for about seven months. Now, when I press, nothing happens! It won't go on! I felt you probably wouldn't believe me, so I recycled that and purchased a new one. I see now that you have a 2 1/2-year guarantee. I hope my air flosser lasts that long. Thank you for your courtesy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8181 Sonicare AirFloss

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