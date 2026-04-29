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3000 Series Airfyer 6.5 Qt
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NA331/00
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EU Declaration of Conformity
NA32x, NA33x, NA34x Important Information Manual - English
All (15)
Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Why does my Philips Airfryer beep during cooking?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an error code
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
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