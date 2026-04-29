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Philips 5000 Series Dual-Basket Airfryer with Steam, 9.6 qt Capacity

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Philips 5000 SeriesDual-Basket Airfryer with Steam, 9.6 qt Capacity

NA555/00

Philips 5000 Series Dual-Basket Airfryer with Steam, 9.6 qt Capacity

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 502.4 kB
  • 24 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 209.9 kB
  • 24 March 2026

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