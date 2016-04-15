2 year warranty
NT9110/60
Powerful tube trimmer
Fully washable
AA battery included
2 eyebrow combs
The nose trimmer head has been designed to get the most optimal angle for easy reach of nose hairs and maximum comfort for your nose.
The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.
The exclusive SafeGuard trimmer has a cutter that's protected by an ultra thin foil guard to prevent nicks and custs. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught, for guaranteed no pulling.
3.8
of 5
299
Reviews
Fixit
15/04/2016
US
Just put tip underwater
All trimmers of this type- Just put the tip underwater and it will come back on! Don't know why, I just know it works. Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3300 NT9110/60 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3300 NT9110/60 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000
mousey
24/12/2014
US
No Pulling!
Truly, truly this does not pull the hairs. Is simple to use and can be rinsed under water which is great considering it gets put in the nose. The kit is a bit inconvenient because the elastics are really tight and is a bit of a battle to get things back in. The nail trimmer does not fold back together the way it came so it sticks out instead of laying flat when put in its elastic. If it were not for these two points I would have rated the ease of use a 4. It is hard to get at the areas by the nose bone that curve in hence the design is a 4. I have only used the nose trimmer so I can't rate all the functions. I do recommend this trimmer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3700 NT9110/70 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3700 NT9110/70 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000
Milt13
15/11/2013
US
Verified buyer
Does the job for me.
Never had a trimmer before, so can't compare, but it does all I need or expected, at an economical price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3300 NT9110/60 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3300 NT9110/60 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000