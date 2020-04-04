2 year warranty
Plus
For a close shave made in Europe
Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
4.3
of 5
49
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
MiketheElder
04/04/2020
US
Verified buyer
Nice!
Small, handy, good shave. And it was inexpensive. Too bad it has been discontinued.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500
PhysicsBen
25/12/2019
US
Verified buyer
So easy to use.
I got this as a travel razor for an upcoming trip. It didn't cause any rash even on the first use and I have somewhat sensitive skin. I wish it had a sideburn trimmer and a carrying bag, but for the price, I am pleased.
Pros
Comfortable
Cons
No trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500
Arby65
15/07/2019
US
Verified buyer
Great Little Backup
Great little backup shaver easy to use and works great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023