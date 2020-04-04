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  • Close shave for confidence
  • Close shave for confidence

Electric shaver

PQ208/17

4.3
| (49) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Close shave for confidence
The Philips electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floatig heads. You can be confident you will look your best - every day
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Perfect travel shaver

Close shave for confidence

  • Plus

For a close efficient shave

For a close efficient shave

For a close shave made in Europe

Self-sharpening blades

Self-sharpening blades

Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

Follow the curves of your face

Follow the curves of your face

Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

49

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

04/04/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

Nice!

Small, handy, good shave. And it was inexpensive. Too bad it has been discontinued.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500

25/12/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

So easy to use.

I got this as a travel razor for an upcoming trip. It didn't cause any rash even on the first use and I have somewhat sensitive skin. I wish it had a sideburn trimmer and a carrying bag, but for the price, I am pleased.

Pros

Comfortable

Cons

No trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500

15/07/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

Great Little Backup

Great little backup shaver easy to use and works great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 510 PQ208/40 Travel shaver, Series 500

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 