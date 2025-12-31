2 year warranty
PSA3218/01
250gr bean container
58mm stainless steel portafilter
Premium calibrated tamper
Americano button
450ml temperature perfection milk jug
Dive into a world of coffee variety with the 250g bean container preserving their freshness. Elevate your coffee experience while ensuring each brew retains its rich aroma.
Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58mm stainless steel portafilter and single & dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.
Tamp your ground coffee beans effortlessly using the stainless steel calibrated tamper with a flathead, ensuring the right tamping pressure and creating a balanced, consistently leveled tamping surface. Elevate your coffee brewing experience with precision and ease.
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