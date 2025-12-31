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  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.

Philips Barista BrewSemi-automatic espresso machine

PSA3218/01

Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
Indulge in the rich aroma of freshly prepared espresso. Discover the satisfaction of crafting it yourself with the Philips Barista Brew espresso machine—designed to empower real coffee lovers to elevate their skills with every cup.
See all benefits

Enjoy crafting every cup with intuitive guidance

Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.

  • 250gr bean container

  • 58mm stainless steel portafilter

  • Premium calibrated tamper

  • Americano button

  • 450ml temperature perfection milk jug

250gr bean container to ensure their freshness

250gr bean container to ensure their freshness

Dive into a world of coffee variety with the 250g bean container preserving their freshness. Elevate your coffee experience while ensuring each brew retains its rich aroma.

58mm stainless steel portafilter for a barista like espresso

58mm stainless steel portafilter for a barista like espresso

Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58mm stainless steel portafilter and single & dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.

Premium calibrated tamper for levelled coffee grounds

Premium calibrated tamper for levelled coffee grounds

Tamp your ground coffee beans effortlessly using the stainless steel calibrated tamper with a flathead, ensuring the right tamping pressure and creating a balanced, consistently leveled tamping surface. Elevate your coffee brewing experience with precision and ease.

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