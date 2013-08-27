2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.6
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
chochor
27/08/2013
US
This product is very fantastic
Very delicate, silent und hygienisch...............
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
scyzoryk
11/08/2013
US
Very good shaver witj cleaning unit
It is my 5th Philips shaver. It is very good product, reliable with good battery work time. Cleaning unit works fine. I can recommend this product to everyone. My complains are minor. 1. Color of shaver is black with orange stripes. Light indicating low battery is also orange, so it is easy to miss orange light when shaving. 2. Cleaning liquid is vaporising very fast during hightemperature days. Very good, reliable product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
scyzoryk
11/08/2013
US
Very good shaver witj cleaning unit
It is my 5th Philips shaver. It is very good product, reliable with good battery work time. Cleaning unit works fine. I can recommend this product to everyone. My complains are minor. 1. Color of shaver is black with orange stripes. Light indicating low battery is also orange, so it is easy to miss orange light when shaving. 2. Cleaning liquid is vaporising very fast during hightemperature days. Very good, reliable product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/21 Wet & dry electric shaver