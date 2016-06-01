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  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin

Discontinued

VisaPureNormal Skin Cleansing Brush

SC5990/10

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Brush head for normal skin
The Normal brush head is ideal for normal, oily and combination skin types. The brush has 17.000 soft bristles, with a unique bristle technology to remove 10x more impurities and dead skin cells than your hands while being just as gentle.
See all benefits

For clean and soft skin

Brush head for normal skin

  • For normal to oily skin

  • For daily use

  • Replace every 3 months

  • Easy to replace

Brush for normal, combination and oily skin types

10x more effective than cleansing by hand. Removes more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dirt that can clog your pores and cause blackheads. Increases the absorption of topicals like creams and serums.

Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/06/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Overall great product quite satisfied...

I just love the way my skin feels after the use of this product, the ergonomic handling of it makes it a breeze to use. Highly recommend it to other..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

04/12/2019

US

US

I love the brush but it should be 20% larger

I would like two replace the brushed but I can't contact anyone at Philips

Pros

feels good and exfoliates well

Cons

cannot buy replacement heads; there are no local distributors . I bought this product at Sams Club many years ago.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

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