2 year warranty
Discontinued
For normal to sensitive skin
For daily use
Replace every 3 months
Easy to replace
As gentle to your sensitive skin as cleansing by hand. Uniquely designed silky soft bristles won’t leave skin stripped or dry. The specially designed bristles are even thinner and softer than those of the normal brush head to deliver an even softer and more delicate cleansing experience specific for sensitive skin.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Fab52
01/06/2016
US
Verified buyer
Overall great product quite satisfied...
I just love the way my skin feels after the use of this product, the ergonomic handling of it makes it a breeze to use. Highly recommend it to other..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
SLMc
04/12/2019
US
I love the brush but it should be 20% larger
I would like two replace the brushed but I can't contact anyone at Philips
Pros
feels good and exfoliates well
Cons
cannot buy replacement heads; there are no local distributors . I bought this product at Sams Club many years ago.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush