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  • The essential carry bag for short trips
  • The essential carry bag for short trips
  • The essential carry bag for short trips
  • The essential carry bag for short trips
  • The essential carry bag for short trips
  • The essential carry bag for short trips

Discontinued

Philips AventAvent Baby Compact Travel Bag

SCD151/60

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
The essential carry bag for short trips
Designed for a quick trip to the shops or to visit a friend for a couple of hours, this essential stylish bag in premium quality, wipe-clean microfibre, accommodates a feed and change for baby and has an internal pocket for personal items.
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Easy pack and carry baby bag

The essential carry bag for short trips

  • Black

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

Wide adjustable shoulder strap

The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/10/2011

US

US

Non standard useage

We use this product, intended for baby bottles, to keep drinking water bottles cool in the car and when out and about on hot summer days. Insulation is excellent. However, the first wore out after a few months of use. Tried to find others online but they were for smaller bottles. We suggest you look at promoting this product outside the baby bottle market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/50 Nylon Therma Tote

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/50 Nylon Therma Tote

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