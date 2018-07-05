We have 5 of these units which we use for elderly care in our home and grand-baby visits. We tried a couple of other products which had noise suppression issues. We got our first 2 about 5 years ago and really like them for their compact design, reception distance and sound. They really solved the noise issue. Set at full volume and it has no noise (electro-static). That is huge when sleeping at night. It's nice when you can use them as a intercom as well. The only issue we had was after a year or two they loose there receptivity and it is hit and miss on the reception with constant alarm beeps when it would loose it's connectivity. We finally called tech support and found out they had to be reset. They walked us through the resetting steps, which is not a big deal, and they are like new again. We gave the "ease of use" a 4 star for that reason. For the price range they are tops as far as we are concerned.