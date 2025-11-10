2 year warranty
Ultra soft and flexible
Orthodontic & BPA free
2 pack
0-6M
Babys skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your babys face. Your little one will experience fewer skinmarks and less irritation on it's cheeks.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on baby's cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.
4.6
of 5
828
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Paci
10/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
My favorite pacifier on the market
I got these pacifiers as part of the Stellar Testing Panel review process but I have already used them with my first child and knew what they are, and bought four of these on my own for the second child. They are the best available product on the market in my opinion. I think the shape of the silicone piece is the most appropriate versus those round ones you see in most brands. The butterfly design keeps the opening for unobstructed breathing. I love that they come with cases for storage and carrying around, cause typically you have to buy them separately. Wide selection of colors is great too. My only wish is for them to come in more granular sizes like 0 to 3 m and 3 to 6 m versus 0 to 6 m, I think newborns would benefit from having a smaller size pacifier. Overall, I use a lot of Philips Avent products, it’s a great European brand that I trust the most. Thats why these pacifiers were a no brainer immediate choice of mine. I’m sticking to them throughout the entire infancy of my child.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF091/47 ultra soft
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF091/47 ultra soft
Azariah
09/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
The perfect tool to help with nighttime
I received the product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel! Hello! A mama of 4 here! I have tried a few pacifiers that only temporarily helped or my baby liked for a few minutes. After trying the Avent Ultra soft pacifiers for a few weeks ( have to make sure !! ) I am so thankful! I love how soft they are and the holes around it help, especially because newborns skin are so sensitive and some babies are extra sensitive skin ( my babies skins are super sensitive ) I would highly recommend this to any mama. They are the perfect shape, perfect texture! Even the colors are perfect!!’ You cannot go wrong with giving the Avent Ultra Soft Pacifers a go!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF091/48 ultra soft
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF091/48 ultra soft
BKbabe
04/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Portability and loop feature are key
*I received the product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel* I am a first time mom and was gifted several brands of pacifiers, but the Avent Ultra Soft seems to be the winner. While our baby seems to like most of the pacifiers we've tried, as the parent, the Avent is the winner for me for 3 reasons: 1) its sterilization case doubles as a carrying case (it holds 2 pacifiers) which is super convent for throwing in the diaper bag when we're on the go. It's slim enough to go in the side pocket of the bag or slip into my coat pocket and I don't have to worry about it getting dirty. We don't have a microwave but it sterilized fine in both boiling water and our bottle sterilizer. 2) the loop on the pacifier is dynamic which allows me to loop it around the back of my finger so I can essentially 'wear it' or have it on me if I need it quickly which I wasn't able to do with the pacifiers that only have a small nub (hard to hold) or a fixed rubber ring (less dynamic) and 3) it's plant based, which I prefer, and the material is soft and doesn't leave any marks on my baby's face after use. The color are nice and subtle but the center is large and white which makes it easier to find/identify when I'm looking for it in the middle of the night. So far, we're very pleased!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF091/47 ultra soft
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF091/47 ultra soft
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.