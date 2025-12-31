2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF120/01
0-3m
For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.
The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.