2 year warranty
Detachable drip tray
Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to easily evaporate for the most optimum drying.
Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore a clean drying
Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11oz/330ml)
4.7
of 5
17
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Amanda1209
01/11/2017
US
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Love the design of the product. Love god multi tier branches to dry multiple items at a time. Looks great on counter as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack
Kat17
09/02/2017
US
Love this Product!
I absolutely love this drying rack. It has a place for all parts and holds SO much. My daughter is 1 year old and it's still like brand new. I've already recommended it to many.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack
C08MaMa1
08/04/2016
US
Great quality with a modern design
I thought this was a unique design for bottle drying racks, more modern than other options on the market. Especially considering this will be on your counter for many months to come! I received this drying rack as a free sample to help provide feedback and reviews on Phillips products. It was a great opportunity to try something different. I don't currently own Phillips bottles, so I liked that I could still use this product with any brand of bottles. The drying rack is made of a sturdy plastic with lots of breathing holes to avoid water build up. You can easily dry 8 bottles at a time, and still have room for other accessories (nipples, covers, pacifiers, etc.)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack