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  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one

Discontinued

Philips AventNewborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack

SCF151/01

4
| (23) Reviews
Extra small and lightweight for your little one
The Philips Avent Mini Pacifier soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits your newborn without touching their nose. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your little one's oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

A comfortable fit for your newborn

Extra small and lightweight for your little one

  • Perfect fit for your newborn

  • 0-2m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra small and lightweight for tiny babies

Extra small and lightweight for tiny babies

Mini Pacifier's shield is extra small and lightweight for tiny babies up to 2 months old.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

23

Reviews

07/02/2016

US

US

Fantastic

I received a free sample of this product to review. These pacifiers are fantastic. I love how small they are and don't take over my baby's whole face. I also love that they both come with a clip on cover to keep it clean when not in use. Overall I highly recommend them for their design and size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack

05/02/2016

US

US

Great for travel

The best thing about these are the caps. I absolutely love that. I use a chain (or a ribbon would work) and tie the cap into the top strap of my diaper bag. So it's really easy to find the pacifier when I need it. I never the house without having one of these tied into the top strap. I should mention that I received a free sample for this review.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack

25/01/2016

US

US

Worked perfect with my twins!

I was provided a package of 2 Philips Avent Newborn Pacifiers and recently tried them with my 6 week old twins. I had only tried pacifiers with them once before this time and struggled because they could not keep them in their mouths, even though they were an orthodontic version. To my pleasant surprise, my twins love these pacifiers! They are very small so perfect for young infants and those that don't have experience with pacifiers. These have saved us because the twins now go to bed much more easily than before because they soothe themselves with the pacifiers. I really like the sleek design and see through plastic so you can see the baby's lips and mouth. Some pacifiers are more about the look than the functionality, but that is not the case with these. I will definitely be purchasing more to use as backups!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/04 Newborn Pacifier 0-2m, 2 pack

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. No 1 global pacifier brand

  4. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  5. Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012