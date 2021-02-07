2 year warranty
Discontinued
For essential comfort
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.2
of 5
42
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Babys2
07/02/2021
US
Amazing
This is the only pacifier my son would take!!! And now they are discontinued :'( he refuses all other binkys
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/13 Classic Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/13 Classic Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Petersburg
07/01/2020
US
Philips employee
Verified buyer
Great product and well branded
[Employee of philipsglobal] The reputation of Avent, the line of products available and feedback from other users.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic Translucent Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic Translucent Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
mamaof5girls
31/01/2018
US
The only one she would take!
I have to say I was so excited to try Avent pacifiers because my baby girl would not take any. I was shocked when we tried these she took to them right away. I really like the shape as I feel like its more natural. Its really flexible and soft. Even better yet is the case that it comes in in a life savor. Nice and easy and keeps it clean when not in use! I wish I had this sooner, as it helped to sooth her at night.Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this pacifier! Now she has one that she loves!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/13 Classic Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/13 Classic Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
2014 Manufacturer of the Year