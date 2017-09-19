I received a two pack of Avent's nighttime toddler pacifiers in order to facilitate my review. All thoughts are my own. My son uses a paci to fall asleep but often throws it outside his crib or drops it once sleeping. That makes it hard for me to find it quickly and quietly when I go to comfort him during his nighttime wakings. The glow in the dark handle on these packs are perfect for locating them in the dark. I've also seen him wake and locate his own glowing paci and lay back down in his crib. I also love the ease at which you can connect this paci to any sort of clip with the nice handle. It stops those toddler games of drop the paci at the worst time ever! This set is for 6-18mo and seems like a nice fit for that age range. They are high quality and have a cute design. A mini bonus, these come with a plastic piece that's meant to be thrown away that we ended up reusing and keeping. It snaps directly over the nipple portion and keeps it clean from stray messes in the diaper bag.