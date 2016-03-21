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  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack

SCF180/24

4.4
| (34) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. A curved shield with 6 air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Extra air holes let skin breathe

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

  • Soothe with the comfort of air

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

34

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

1

21/03/2016

US

US

Nice Pacifier

I received a free product in exchange for a written review. My infant daughter used this pacifier for a short time before finding her thumb and I wish she would have stayed with the pacifier! The pacifier is supposed to respect the natural development of your baby's teeth so I thought it would be better for her than sucking her thumb but no luck. For the short-time she used it, it never fell out of her mouth and is BPA-free so I would recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack

01/03/2016

US

US

Love them!

We love these pacifiers. They are very durable and are made very well. The overall appearance is clean and they had very fun patterns. We received these for free in exchange for writing this review.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack

23/02/2016

US

US

Cute and Functional

Upon receiving these Phillips Avent Contemporary Freeflow Pacifiers for review, I immediately took them out and sterilized them so my son could try them out. At first, it was different from his normal pacifier so it took a few minutes for him to get used to it. However, after the initial introduction, he took to them very naturally. Not only are they made well and look very high-quality, they work very nicely and my son was able to achieve a good latch. Some people think all/most pacifiers are created equal, but this one is definitely a cut above, at least for our family.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF180/23 Freeflow pacifiers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF180/23 Freeflow pacifiers

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year