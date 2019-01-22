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  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

SCF182/14

4.3
| (53) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Pacifier for maximum comfort. Fun range

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Security handle for easy removal

Security handle for easy removal

Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

53

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

22/01/2019

US

US

Great product all around

I was given this product to test from the weeSpring parent panel. This was a great pacifier. I am a mom of twins and the fact that it comes in a two pack is awesome. My girls really enjoyed these especially because they were teething and this helped to ease the pain. The pacifiers are very easy to clean which is great when you are chasing after 2 babies. I liked how they each had their own design so it was easy to tell who’s pacifier was who’s. This is a great pacifier I would definitely recommend.

This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier

This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier

08/02/2018

US

US

A nice pacifier for older kiddos :)

I received this set of pacifiers from the weeSpring Parent Panel. My son is on the older side for pacifiers at this point and he really needed some new ones and these came at the perfect time! We boiled them and gave them to him to use the first day that we got them in the mail. He is used to a different shape pacifier, but he was honestly so comfortable with the old ones that he was chewing them up! He transitioned well to using these pacifiers and he hasn't chewed on them at all which is great! I wonder if the new shape perhaps makes them more conducive to sucking than chewing apart? Regardless- we couldn't be happier with the switch. We will continue purchasing this brand of pacifiers now! We know that the time is coming to wean our son off pacifiers but for now- we are really happy with these pacifiers and will continue using them and purchasing them until he is ready!

This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier

This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier

04/02/2018

US

US

Great pacifier

I was given this product to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. I have a 9 month old daughter who is very picky about pacifiers, we've tried several with no luck. I was not expecting her to like Philips Avent Classic Pacifiers but figured it was worth a shot. The nipple shape made it easy to keep in her mouth and was very soothing to her. As a mom I like the clip on cap that makes it easy to throw the pacifiers in my diaper bag and keep them clean. The cute designs are a bonus. I would definitely recommend these pacifiers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/24 Classic pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year