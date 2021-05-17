ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding

Discontinued

Philips AventSoothie Shapes pacifier

SCF194/00

4.6
| (645) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Flexible medical grade silicon

Promotes natural suckling and bonding

  • One piece silicone design

  • 0-3m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Distributed in hospitals in the USA

Distributed in hospitals in the USA

Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*

Unique design supports bonding

Unique design supports bonding

Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

645

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

17/05/2021

US

US

can't wait to use them

I just ordered a 4 pack last week, they were delivered promptly and I look forward to using them

Pros

2 packs of 2, great for saving some for later

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/42 Soothie Shapes pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/42 Soothie Shapes pacifier

02/01/2020

US

US

Fun update on the classic pacifier!

This is a fun and cute update on the classic pacifier that many babies are given at the hospital. It has a one piece design, which leaves no spaces for any debris to collect around, making for easy cleaning, and also no place for water to get trapped inside. I also cannot help but wonder if it is also safer being one solid unit. One thing to note, these are not notched like the ones that hospital gives out. The upper portion of the pacifier rests on your babies nose, but has plenty of gap for airflow. I was given this pacifier to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel

Pros

Simple, cute design and easy to clean

Cons

Some may prefer a notched pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/41 Soothie Shapes pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/41 Soothie Shapes pacifier

01/01/2020

US

US

Amazing pacifier

I received this product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel! My new born daughter 1 month old liked this pacifier. The nipple shape was a little hard to keep in here mouth but once she got a hold of it it worked great. The teddy bear shape is adorable. We sterile out pacifier in a bowl of boiling hot water for a few minutes. I would highly recommend this pacifier to my friend.

Pros

Shape, material, feel

Cons

It's hard to out a clip string through the hole

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/41 Soothie Shapes pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF194/41 Soothie Shapes pacifier

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.

  2. No 1 global pacifier brand

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  4. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage