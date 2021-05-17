2 year warranty
Discontinued
One piece silicone design
0-3m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*
Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
4.6
of 5
645
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
sfjgjhhghj
17/05/2021
US
can't wait to use them
I just ordered a 4 pack last week, they were delivered promptly and I look forward to using them
Pros
2 packs of 2, great for saving some for later
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/42 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/42 Soothie Shapes pacifier
MommaFitz
02/01/2020
US
Fun update on the classic pacifier!
This is a fun and cute update on the classic pacifier that many babies are given at the hospital. It has a one piece design, which leaves no spaces for any debris to collect around, making for easy cleaning, and also no place for water to get trapped inside. I also cannot help but wonder if it is also safer being one solid unit. One thing to note, these are not notched like the ones that hospital gives out. The upper portion of the pacifier rests on your babies nose, but has plenty of gap for airflow. I was given this pacifier to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel
Pros
Simple, cute design and easy to clean
Cons
Some may prefer a notched pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/41 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/41 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Kiwinyc
01/01/2020
US
Amazing pacifier
I received this product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel! My new born daughter 1 month old liked this pacifier. The nipple shape was a little hard to keep in here mouth but once she got a hold of it it worked great. The teddy bear shape is adorable. We sterile out pacifier in a bowl of boiling hot water for a few minutes. I would highly recommend this pacifier to my friend.
Pros
Shape, material, feel
Cons
It's hard to out a clip string through the hole
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/41 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/41 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage