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Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF194/03
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User Manual
All (11)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
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